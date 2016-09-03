A 10-Song Playlist That Can Make Any Day Better

We all have low days, especially when we've received bad news, we're struggling with an illness, we're experiencing a loss or disappointment, or we've been thrust into the kind of uncertainty that can feel frightening. This year, I've lost six people I love, most of them young, dying unexpectedly and tragically. I'm also helping a friend through a cancer journey right now.

Let me share with you my playlist of songs that can help us navigate uncertainty, trust in a benevolent universe, bolster our resilience, and survive life's inevitable rocky patches with a cracked open, humble heart.