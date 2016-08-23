How To Take A Spiritual Journey (Even When Others Don't Get It)

You've been in therapy for years; you're working with a spiritual teacher; you're doing the uncomfortable inner work that dismantles your conditioned patterns; you're having all kinds of worldview-shattering mystical experiences; and you're experiencing the boons and the pitfalls of this kind of personal and spiritual growth. But there's one problem ... your partner (or your mother, or your best friend, or your child) does not like "the new you."

Now what?

You might assume that your loved ones will be 100 percent supportive when you grow spiritually or make other positive changes in your life, but if your loved one is counting on you to enable their own stuck spots, you might find that things get dicey.

So what can you do when you really love someone but your transformation is causing problems? Here are a few pointers: