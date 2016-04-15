How To React From A Place Of Love When Someone Pisses You Off

It's important to recognize when somebody else's actions trigger you so that you don't keep your emotions bottled up inside or act on them irrationally.

I know that nobody has ever triggered me more than my best friend Dennis. Dennis and I adore each other, but we tend to inadvertently stick needles into each other's wounds. These triggered moments are both healing and painful. They create opportunities for us to heal, rather than avoid, our core wounds. But, oh man, can they hurt.

Our relationship has blessed me by teaching me to engage in conscious conflict. Here's a primer on how to do so in your own relationships instead of acting rashly in response to your triggers.

Put this eight-step plan into action the next time your significant other says something demeaning, your mother criticizes you, or your boss gets angry at you: