How To React From A Place Of Love When Someone Pisses You Off

Use your trigger as a cue to pause, get silent, and surrender the trigger to the Divine. With experience, you will learn to find the silent pause without leaving the presence of the other person, but when you first start practicing this, or if the trigger is very magnified, you may need to excuse yourself from the other person’s presence so you don’t lose your cool. Go to the restroom so you can be alone if you are in a social setting or at work. If you can, step outside and find a quiet spot in nature.