Why Hormones Are At The Root Of Your Anxiety + 4 Natural Ways To Heal

It's hard to remember a time before the internet, when celebrities' personal lives were veiled in secrecy. While the downsides of today's tabloid culture and 24/7 news cycle are obvious, there are also many surprising benefits to this new level of transparency. Rather than hide their struggles or deny their humanity, famous people are more and more often keeping it real, revealing the difficulties they face, and helping others understand they're not alone.

That's why it's such a big deal to see celebrities openly discussing a topic that can be overwhelming and isolating: anxiety.

These public figures are certainly not alone — and if you've ever dealt with anxiety, you're not either. About 20 percent of Americans struggle with anxiety disorders, and women are more than twice as likely to suffer, in part because of the major influence of hormones on mental health. Many women who seek help from their doctors are given only one treatment option: anti-anxiety medication. But the reality is, medication is not a one-size-fits-all solution for every unique case, and all drugs carry the risk of side effects. While some people may find relief with pharmaceuticals, others experience more drawbacks than benefits. That's why I believe in tackling the root cause of anxiety through nutrition and lifestyle changes.