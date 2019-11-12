The One Foam Rolling Exercise You Should Be Doing But Probably Aren't

If you have a desk job, you're probably familiar with aches and pains. Whether it's your upper back, lower back, neck, or wrists, sitting at a desk typing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. takes its toll. Repetitive motions like typing or texting and poor posture can lead to overuse injuries and muscular imbalances.

While taking breaks and walks around your office are certainly recommended, you've gotta give your body extra love sometimes.

Enter the foam roller. When used correctly, a foam roller is an excellent tool for creating space and easing pain. Foam rolling has been shown to improve joint mobility and ease muscle aches.

Skeptical? Check out the super-simple foam-rolling exercise below, give it a try, and prepare to have a much happier lower back. This exercise is lengthening the space between the bottom ribs and the top of the pelvis where the quadratus lumborum (QL) muscle attaches. The QL is a common muscle of dysfunction in those with lower back issues.