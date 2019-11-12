mindbodygreen

The One Foam Rolling Exercise You Should Be Doing But Probably Aren't

Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh is an expert on all things fascia, alignment, and movement medicine and regularly works with celebrities, athletes and orthopedic surgeons.
Sarah Kostyukovsky, PT, DPT, OCS
Sarah Kostyukovsky, PT, DPT, OCS, is an orthopedic physical therapist who specializes in treating pelvic floor dysfunction and the perinatal population. She earned her B.S. from the University of Virginia and her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. She is co-founder of Flow Physiotherapy and the owner of Mom in Balance New York, which offers pregnancy and postpartum outdoor fitness classes in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The One Foam Rolling Exercise You Should Be Doing But Probably Aren't

Photo by Lauren Roxburgh

Last updated on November 12, 2019

If you have a desk job, you're probably familiar with aches and pains. Whether it's your upper back, lower back, neck, or wrists, sitting at a desk typing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. takes its toll. Repetitive motions like typing or texting and poor posture can lead to overuse injuries and muscular imbalances.

While taking breaks and walks around your office are certainly recommended, you've gotta give your body extra love sometimes.

Enter the foam roller. When used correctly, a foam roller is an excellent tool for creating space and easing pain. Foam rolling has been shown to improve joint mobility and ease muscle aches. 

Skeptical? Check out the super-simple foam-rolling exercise below, give it a try, and prepare to have a much happier lower back. This exercise is lengthening the space between the bottom ribs and the top of the pelvis where the quadratus lumborum (QL) muscle attaches. The QL is a common muscle of dysfunction in those with lower back issues.

