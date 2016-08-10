mindbodygreen

Creative Vegan Ways To Celebrate National S'Mores Day

Leah Vanderveldt
By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
August 10, 2016

Summer is prime s'mores time, but if you find yourself with a hankering for an updated version of the campfire snack, we've got you covered.

Check out these five new ways to celebrate National S'mores Day that our vegan and gluten-free friends can enjoy, too.

Frozen Salted S'mores Sandwiches (Vegan)

A sprinkle of sea salt makes these vegan treats feel more refined; no campfire required.

Get the recipe

5-Ingredient S'mores Milkshake (Dairy-Free)

Chocolate almond milk is the secret to this easy yet decadent smoothie/milkshake hybrid.

Get the recipe

S'mores Oatmeal (Vegan)

Image by Marissa Alvarsson / Contributor

Why not kick off the day with healthy dose of cocoa? The whipped vegan marshmallow topping is made from the magical aquafaba (or chickpea cooking liquid).

Get the recipe

S'mores Mini Cheesecakes (Vegan)

Photo by Pickles and Honey

If you need a portable version of a s'more (and who doesn't?), these should be your go-to.

Get the recipe

S'mores Bars (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

This recipe is right up our alley with a crunchy almond, pecan, and oat crust; a coconut oil chocolate ganache; and a fluffy vegan marshmallow topping.

Get the recipe

