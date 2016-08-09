5 Facts You Need To Know About Your Microbiome For Amazing Digestion, Immunity & Skin

While you may typically think of microorganisms as something to get rid of (hello hand sanitizer!), those microbes are actually crucial to your health and well-being. Not only do they play a role in digestion, they also help us develop immunity, protect us from allergic disease and bad bacteria and may even influence our brain and behavior. That’s a lot of work for some tiny critters!

What else do you need to know about your microbiome for optimal health? Here are five key facts from my new book co-authored with Jonathan Galland, The Allergy Solution: Unlocking the Surprising, Hidden Truth About Why You Are Sick and How To Get Well: