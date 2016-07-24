7 Foods To Eat To Heal Adrenal Fatigue

Terry Wahls, M.D., is a functional medicine doctor, clinical professor, and a survivor of progressive multiple sclerosis who used her own protocol to heal. This week, we're sharing her expertise in a new series on adrenal fatigue and natural techniques to restore energy. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen class, How to Heal Adrenal Fatigue: The Food & Habits You Need for Optimal Health & Energy.

The foods you eat, as well as the foods you choose not to eat, are a critical part of healing your adrenals and restoring hormonal balance. Your diet will make the task of healing adrenal fatigue either much easier or much more difficult, depending on the choices you make.

For all of our hormone signals to be able to talk to the cell, the hormone must interact with the cell membrane. Our cell membranes are mostly made up of saturated fat and cholesterol, which our bodies manufacture from the foods we eat. In addition, healthy cell membranes also contain two fats that we cannot manufacture but that must be in our diets: omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. The hormones that the adrenals make are all derived from cholesterol. If you don't have sufficient cholesterol on hand, your adrenals can't make a sufficient supply of adrenal hormones for optimal health. B vitamins and minerals are also required for the chemical reactions that build the hormone molecules. All of these substrates and co-factors come from the food you eat.

So which are the best foods for supporting your adrenals? Here are the superfoods that deliver many of the key building blocks that your adrenals need: