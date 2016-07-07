I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Other than seeing pictures and hearing from friends about the powers of a Kundalini class, I did my best not to google too much about what I was in for. I wanted to be surprised, and in hindsight it was definitely a good move.

The studio at Golden Bridge smelled amazing. The music had a calming, mystical quality to it, and the instructor was indeed donning a white turban. He was wearing loose, airy clothing, and his vibe was relaxed and playful. It was clear he didn't take himself too seriously—he just wanted to help us all get the most out of our practice.

He asked if anyone was new to Kundalini, and I sheepishly raised my hand. He then went into a colorful explanation of the practice, making it clear that there would be a lot of meditation and breathing.

He wasn't kidding about the breathing. We practiced panting, breath of fire, and alternate nostril breathing. I was surprised by how much the breathing aspect of it challenged me. I'd practiced all three breathing styles in the past, but I'd never done it for such an extended period of time. It was intense, and I often had to take breaks.

There were no downward dogs and no sun salutations (which I was surprised by—shows what an amateur I am!), but we did take a lot of cat-cows and spend a long time in lotus pose. It was refreshing to spend time focusing on specific postures instead of rushing through them.

My favorite part of the class (also the most surprising) was when we did something called "popcorn." The instructor encouraged us to pretend the floor was on fire and to try our best not to let any part of our bodies touch it. So for 90 seconds, we laid on the floor and did just that. It was difficult, but it was also a blast and seriously got my core working.

The class wrapped up with a long, delicious Savasana. Why doesn't every yoga class have a 15-minute Savasana?!

I practically floated home, feeling energized and well-rested at the same time, wondering if I should sign up for a class the following day.

So, should you try Kundalini yoga? Absolutely.