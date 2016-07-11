Use This Yoga Sequence To Create Space & Freedom In Your Life

The fifth of the five elements, ether is the most subtle and pervasive of all the elements (earth, water, fire, air, and ether). Ether, sometimes called space, is the element from which all other elements originate, and to which all elements return. In this way, space is always present and part of every practice and everything.

This means we are able to access the innate quality of space, any time and any place.

Ether is all about freedom—the freedom that exists in and through all things and is available to us, even when we feel stuck, overwhelmed, burned out, or exhausted. In this brief sequence, headstand, forearm balance, backbend, and meditation are used to "turn things on end" and "turn them right again."

This sequence completes a five-week, five-element yoga sequence series. You are invited to move through the sequences one week at a time, moving from earth to water to fire to air to ether to experience the full integration and benefit of this series. You can find all five element sequences here.