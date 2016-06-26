10-Minute Workouts You Can Do With Your Kids Anytime, Anywhere

Children who learn healthy exercise and dietary habits at a young age tend to maintain these habits for a lifetime. And that's great to know—but the thought of adding a straight 30 minutes of family fitness to your already lengthy to-do list may seem nearly impossible.

Good news: Research shows that short bouts of physical activity throughout the day are as effective as long workouts, and they can certainly seem less daunting.

Here is an action plan to fit 30 minutes of activity into your day. It's broken up into three 10-minute sections—very manageable increments that you can do with your kids anytime, anywhere.

Changing routines and consistency can be tough for anyone, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed, pause for a moment. Remember these activities only take a few minutes, and it’s a great place to start. YOU CAN DO THIS!