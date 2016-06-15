The 60-Second Numerology Quiz To Find Your Dream Job

In Western numerology—a practice created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras over 2,500 years ago—everyone has a numerology chart made up of seven core numbers, each with its own insights.

When it comes to choosing your ideal career, one of the most significant of your seven numbers is the “Life Path Number.”

As crazy as it sounds, all you need to discover your natural talents and most suitable job options are the numbers and letters in your birthdate and name.

Take this 60-second quiz to calculate your life path number and find your ideal career.

Step 1: Add all of the numbers in your birthday together. Be sure to write out your full birth year (i.e., 1969 rather than just 69).

Step 2: Keep adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit life path number between 1 and 9.

Let’s use the birthday March 29, 1969 (3-29-1969), as an example.

3+2+9+1+9+6+9 = 39

3+9 = 12

1+2 = 3 Life Path Number

Step 3: Now, locate your life path number below to find your ideal career. But keep in mind, there are seven numbers in your numerology chart, so for greater accuracy, all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration.