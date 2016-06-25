mindbodygreen

A 3-Minute Breathing Exercise To Beat Bloat & Stimulate Your Thyroid

Fern Olivia is the founder of Thyroid.Yoga and an L.A.-based wellness expert renowned for her artful approach to self-healing. This week, we’re sharing her expertise on yoga, meditation, breathwork, and plant-based alchemy and her own journey recovering from Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Thyroid Yoga: Holistic Health Practices, Postures & Self-Care Rituals To Restore Vibrant Health.

In this powerful Kundalini breathing exercise, you will rinse your digestive organs to promote healthy elimination, nourish and flush your kidneys, and cleanse your blood—which will in turn support your thyroid. All our glandular systems work in synergy, so when we support our liver, spleen, kidneys, and lymphatic system, we support and stimulate an underactive thyroid.

Instructions:

At the level of your throat, place the right palm facing the left palm and clasp fingers together, creating a tension on the palms almost as if pulling them apart.

Every inhale, twist torso to the left. Each twist to the left sends circulation and blood flow to the heart, which is located on the left side of the body.

Every exhale, twist torso to the right. Each twist to the right promotes the detoxification of the liver, located on the right side of the body. As you move your torso, be sure to keep your sit bones grounded and your spine tall, so the space around your internal organs broadens and you have room to rinse and flush your glandular system.

Keep your palms at the height of your throat to send energy to your thyroid as you release stagnation in your lower organs with each twist.

After three minutes, sit silently with your eyes closed and breathe deeply, noticing the effect of this breathwork on your physical and energetic state.

This is a powerful breathing practice to do daily every morning to stimulate digestion, banish belly bloat, and activate an underactive thyroid.

