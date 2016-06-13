3 Parisian Lifestyle Secrets You Should Totally Steal

On my recent trip to France, I become envious of the opulent French culture. They smoke, drink wine every day, and eat beaucoup chocolate and creamy butter galore.

They indulge in Nutella crepes; drink aromatic rich cappuccinos; and eat croissants, breads, and pastries, and yet I didn't see one obese person in France! (Actually, the only ones I saw were tourists from America.)

So it got me thinking, what are we doing wrong here in the states? Why are we all struggling with our weight while they’re devouring what we wish we could?