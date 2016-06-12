mindbodygreen

The 2 Yoga Postures You Need To Open Tight Hips

Caley Alyssa
Caley Alyssa


June 12, 2016

Caley Alyssa is a 900+ hour certified, international yoga teacher whose practice helped her transform her life and realize her dreams. Today, we’re sharing her expertise on how you can use proper yoga alignment to open up tight hips. For more useful yoga tips that will help you dive deeper into your practice, check out her new Advanced Online Yoga Training—a first-of-its-kind training led by this yoga superstar, that you can take anytime, anywhere. 

Tight hips are a very common nuisance, especially among people who sit at their desks all day, or athletes—like runners or cyclists—who do a lot of moving in one direction only. Yoga can be a great remedy to this problem, especially the two postures I'm going to teach you today: Warrior II and Triangle Pose.

Give them a try yourself, and really pay attention to the feeling of your hips opening up as you move. Do these anytime you need a good stretch. They're great for doing in your office at work, after a hard workout, or when you wake up first thing in the morning.

