Yoga Essentials Immersion

100-HOUR YOGA

TRAINING FAQS

Are there any prerequisites to taking this training? Do I need to have any prior knowledge?

Absolutely no prior knowledge is required or necessary for this training, but it’s an added bonus if you have some prior knowledge/experience!

Caley will walk you through the foundation and basics of practicing yoga, as well as provide step by step recommendations for enhancing your practice and in turn, enhancing your life.

Upon enrolling, you will receive full access to Caley’s 28 Days To Yoga Bliss class, and we recommend you watch it in its entirety to gain familiarity with the practice before you begin the training.

Are there any additional materials required to take this training?

In order to take this training, you’ll need access to the internet via computer, tablet, or mobile device. While any internet browser will work, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox, or Safari for the most efficient user experience.

You will also need access to a recording device, as you’ll be asked to upload a video submission twice throughout the training. To record your submission, you can use anything that is able to record video and export for the web (i.e. iPhone, Android phone, laptop with webcam, DSLR camera, video camera, GoPro, etc.).

Will I be certified to teach yoga upon completion of this training?

No, this training is not a teaching certification.

Upon completion of the training, students will receive a certificate of completion that exemplifies dedication to the study and practice of yoga.

Do I have to stick to a particular schedule or can I take the training at my own pace?

While this training is self-paced, we recommend that you take it in 10 weeks. In the Training Syllabus, you will find a recommended amount of time to spend each week.

However, if 10 weeks is too fast for your hectic schedule, you will have access to the training for 1 year, so you must be sure to complete the training before the 1 year mark.

Is this course downloadable to listen to or watch offline?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot listen to, watch, or submit content without being connected to the Internet. You must be connected to the Internet in order to listen to or watch the content within the training, as well as to submit your reflections and quiz responses.

Who's Caley? Why is she qualified to teach yoga?

Caley Alyssa is a internationally-renowned Los Angeles-based yoga teacher, and the founder of Caley Yoga. She credits yoga with helping her define and accomplish her dreams, and she's passionate about helping others manifest their own dreams as well—both through the classes she teaches and the relationships she forms off the mat.

She is a Certified Holistic Health Coach, is certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and has completed multiple yoga trainings, including Yoga Works 200hr Teacher Training, Dharma Mittra 500hr Teacher Training, Yoga Tree 200hr Teacher training, Shiva Rea Chakra Vinyasa Teacher Training, and Children’s Yoga Teacher Training. She is also the instructor of two very successful mindbodygreen classes—28 Days To Yoga Bliss and Yoga Inversions 101. For more on Caley, check out her website, or join her nearly 100K followers on Instagram to experience a day in the life of this international yogi.

Didn't find the answer you're looking for?

Email us at trainings@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your yoga training questions.