Yoga Essentials Immersion

WHEN YOU INVEST IN THIS TRAINING, YOU'LL EXPERIENCE:
A compilation of blended practices from traditional yoga methods and present-day techniques—all directly relatable and applicable to your life, right now.
Powerful tools to help you hear and assimilate the important messages from your intuitive self, your bodies most intelligent communication system, and how to take action accordingly.
Methods for implementing yogic practices into your daily activities.
Teachings on how to do proper poses, and the power they can promote from within.
How to use meditation, breathwork, music, and more to enhance your yoga practice.
HOW IT WORKS
Where you'll gain an expert level of understanding of the practice and theory of yoga.
Where you’ll take what you’ve learned, along with a handy study guide, and answer reflection questions that are applicable to your life.
Where you’ll participate in a 10-question multiple choice quiz that will reinforce your knowledge and make sure you’re prepared to advance to the next module.
Where you’ll put all that practice to good use and record yourself applying your newfound yoga skills to a flow or sequence.
Upon completion of your 100-Hour Yoga Training, you will receive a certificate of completion from mbg, exemplifying your curiosity, dedication, and newfound, in-depth understanding of the practice of yoga. Display it proudly!
"Caley is one of the most intelligent, dedicated, creative, and inspirational people I have ever met. These qualities are apparent in everything she does, and especially in her teaching. Her classes are my favorite in Los Angeles!"
"Caley's teaching has helped me grow my physical practice as well deepen my knowledge of yoga philosophy and mindfulness. These tools help me feel better in my day-to-to life and I can't recommend Caley, or her teaching, highly enough. She's made a world of difference in my life."
"Caley is the most present, lovely and attentive yoga teacher I've yet to encounter. She's consistently shown up as a supportive and educated source, both soft and challenging in a confident way. It's been an honor being a part of her journey, classes and presence."
"Caley has a passion for yoga that is palpable. No other teacher has given the time or attention to explain the purpose of each pose like Caley. Her desire to spread love and consciousness is felt deeply in her classes. She is truly a profound teacher."
"Her cueing is exceptional. Her adjustments are sublime. Her sequencing is innovative, dynamic and universal. She elevates her teaching skills as much as her personal practice. She is truly one of a kind."
"When you leave Caley's class, you feel magical all day. Almost mystically, she infuses you with her amazing spirit and you float in good vibes out the door and into your day. She truly embodies the heart of a great yoga teacher!"
Expert instruction from internationally-renowned yogi, Caley Alyssa
Complimentary access to Caley’s 28 Days To Yoga Bliss class on mindbodygreen
Deep expertise on the history, techniques, and modern-day applications of yoga
A comprehensive guide to breathwork and other supplementary skills
Practical steps for developing your own personal yoga journey
Distinct lecture, practice, and quiz phases so you can perfect your craft
Guidance from Caley on how to overcome common obstacles in your learning and practice
Live discussion boards to interact with and get feedback from your classmates, as well as from Caley, on select student questions
Exclusive, lifetime access to the training videos and additional materials.
Absolutely no prior knowledge is required or necessary for this training, but it’s an added bonus if you have some prior knowledge/experience!
Caley will walk you through the foundation and basics of practicing yoga, as well as provide step by step recommendations for enhancing your practice and in turn, enhancing your life.
Upon enrolling, you will receive full access to Caley’s 28 Days To Yoga Bliss class, and we recommend you watch it in its entirety to gain familiarity with the practice before you begin the training.
In order to take this training, you’ll need access to the internet via computer, tablet, or mobile device. While any internet browser will work, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox, or Safari for the most efficient user experience.
You will also need access to a recording device, as you’ll be asked to upload a video submission twice throughout the training. To record your submission, you can use anything that is able to record video and export for the web (i.e. iPhone, Android phone, laptop with webcam, DSLR camera, video camera, GoPro, etc.).
No, this training is not a teaching certification.
Upon completion of the training, students will receive a certificate of completion that exemplifies dedication to the study and practice of yoga.
While this training is self-paced, we recommend that you take it in 10 weeks. In the Training Syllabus, you will find a recommended amount of time to spend each week.
However, if 10 weeks is too fast for your hectic schedule, you will have access to the training for 1 year, so you must be sure to complete the training before the 1 year mark.
Unfortunately, no, you cannot listen to, watch, or submit content without being connected to the Internet. You must be connected to the Internet in order to listen to or watch the content within the training, as well as to submit your reflections and quiz responses.
Caley Alyssa is a internationally-renowned Los Angeles-based yoga teacher, and the founder of Caley Yoga. She credits yoga with helping her define and accomplish her dreams, and she's passionate about helping others manifest their own dreams as well—both through the classes she teaches and the relationships she forms off the mat.
She is a Certified Holistic Health Coach, is certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and has completed multiple yoga trainings, including Yoga Works 200hr Teacher Training, Dharma Mittra 500hr Teacher Training, Yoga Tree 200hr Teacher training, Shiva Rea Chakra Vinyasa Teacher Training, and Children’s Yoga Teacher Training. She is also the instructor of two very successful mindbodygreen classes—28 Days To Yoga Bliss and Yoga Inversions 101. For more on Caley, check out her website, or join her nearly 100K followers on Instagram to experience a day in the life of this international yogi.
Email us at trainings@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your yoga training questions.