Why I Recommend Intermittent Fasting To Heal Your Gut
Integrative Medicine Doctor By Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.
April 25, 2016
Are you looking to improve your digestion, banish bloating, and repair your gut? Amy Shah, MD, a functional medicine doctor, explains why she recommends intermittent fasting to her patients, and shares how to do it effectively.