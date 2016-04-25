Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

So, naturally, we asked the dynamic duo behind Chickpea & Olive, Danielle Ricciardi and Daniel Strong, to give us some jackfruit pointers. They wouldn't give up their pulled jackfruit recipe, but they let us have jackfruit carnitas instead (recipe below!).

"We recommend using canned young jackfruit in brine," Danielle told us. "Ripe jackfruit is very tasty and not so difficult to work with, but it is sweet, soft, and doesn’t hold up very well to cooking. Fresh young jackfruit on the other hand is a messy ordeal, full of a very sticky resin, that is a nightmare to clean.

"This is the jackfruit that is perfect for savory preparations, but save yourself a disaster in the kitchen, and get a prepared product."

But if you're determined to hack one open yourself (don't!), Strong recommends wearing a disposable glove, an apron or smock, working on the floor with a drop cloth, and having an open dish of liquid coconut oil at the ready. Rub a little oil on your bread knife and cut off the top and bottom of the fruit. Stand it up on its base like a pineapple, and cut off strips of the prickly skin, slicing from top to bottom, applying oil to the knife after each cut.