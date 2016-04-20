mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

What To Eat Before And After A Workout: A Personal Trainer Explains

Todd McCullough
Founder of TMAC Fitness By Todd McCullough
Founder of TMAC Fitness
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal trainer, E-RYT registered yoga teacher, and founder of TMAC FITNESS.
What To Eat Before And After A Workout: A Personal Trainer Explains

Photo by iStock

April 20, 2016

To celebrate Mindful Movement Week here at mindbodygreen, we’re sharing the many ways that fitness enthusiasts practice mind-body exercise.

Todd McCullough (TMAC) is the founder of TMAC FITNESS and located in Santa Monica, Ca. TMAC FITNESS’s mission is to assist in creating a culture that is conscious of the body and the world in which we live. For more workouts from Todd, please check out his video course, 20 Minutes To Strong, Healthy & Fit: A 7-Day Personal Training Program. And for even more info on all things fitness, check out our awesome video courses.

My food philosophy is pretty simple. If I can plant it, pick it or catch it, then I can eat it. If not, then I stay away. This is the same approach that I take when it comes to pre and post-workout snacks. It's a big step forward from my teenage days of crushing Ultimate Orange! When I fuel up before a workout, I usually go for a combination of sugar and fat. The sugar gives me energy before the workout, and the fat fuels me through the workout. I don’t always have access to both a sugar and a fat all the time, so I sometimes have to settle for just one.

Here are some natural foods that will prep you for your workouts and help you recover afterwards.

Pre-workout snacks:

1. Handful of Raw Almonds and Blueberries

2. Spoonful of Peanut Butter with a bit of raw honey

3. ¼ Spoonful of Coconut Oil (an old athlete secret)

Article continues below

Post-workout meals

For post-workout meals, you need to focus on a combo of protein, fat, carbs and sugar. I suggest getting your carbs from veggies and having a small serving of sweet potatoes if your goal is to lose weight. Remember: Don’t overthink any of this, keep it simple. Just eat real whole food!

1. Veggie Egg Scramble + Fruit (my go-to breakfast after a workout)

  • Pick 3 of your favorite Veggies (onion, mushroom, spinach, etc.)
  • 2-4 Eggs
  • Small Bowl of Fruit- Watermelon is great post workout snack. Growing up in the hot south, I assure there is nothing more quenching after a long, hot football practice than some good ole watermelon!

2. A Huge Salad (my go-to lunch after a workout)

  • Dark Leafy Greens- use spinach, kale, romaine or arugula, and add in some chopped herbs like basil, parsley or cilantro
  • Lean Protein- choose between chicken, turkey or fish. I use canned tuna, salmon, or even sardines are fine on occasion
  • Vegetables- use an unlimited amount of beets, carrots, onion, broccoli, cauliflower, radish or celery
  • Fruit- use only 1-2 servings of strawberries, blueberries, apple, pear slices, cucumbers or tomatoes
  • Fats- choose 1-2 of the following: ¼ - ½ avocado, 6-8 raw almonds or walnuts, or sprinkling some raw sunflower seeds
  • Dressing- 1 tablespoon olive oil + a touch of vinegar (red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar or coconut vinegar are great options) and a squeeze of lemon or lime

3. Dinner (if I exercise after the work day)

  • Protein- chicken, fish, beef or wild game
  • Veggies- 2 servings
  • Fat- 1 serving

I make an effort to eat within 30-45 minutes after a workout. If that's hard to make happen, I pack fruit and raw almonds with me. Also, I make a conscious effort to drink a lot of water post-workout to assure that I don’t overeat. Dehydration is often mistaken as hunger. I should just hand out my business card at the smoothie stations at gyms and say call me in a month when you realize your hour cardio class followed by your banana, blueberry, mango, strawberry smoothie has actually made you gain five pounds! This $12 "healthy" smoothie sends your insulin levels on a roller-coaster ride, causing your body to store fat. You do need sugar post workout, but limit the smoothie to one or two servings.

Now with my 20-Minute Workout Videos my clients have the time to get their workout in AND cook a well-balanced meal at home.

Related articles:

Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal trainer, E-RYT registered yoga...
Read More
More from the author:
The Most Complete Workouts In The Shortest Time
Check out Total Body Workout
With Todd McCullough, learn how to fit in complete workouts in the shortest amount of time possible.
View the class
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$129.99 $64.99

20 Minutes To Strong, Healthy & Fit

With Todd McCullough
20 Minutes To Strong, Healthy & Fit
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24626/what-to-eat-before-and-after-a-workout-a-personal-trainer-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!