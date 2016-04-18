5 Days To Eco-Friendly: One Simple Swap To Make Every Day This Week

What do you see when you open the door to your closet? A cohesive collection of clothes that were intentionally chosen and reflect your personal style? Or is it a hodgepodge of pieces that you love mixed with a few impulse buys you snagged off the sale rack and have worn only once?

Today, take a few minutes to make some mindful edits to your wardrobe. Take stock of what you have and consider what you could stand to part ways with. Place anything you haven't worn in over a year aside to give away to charity, and make a pile of clothes that need mending or can be upcycled into new goods. Once you've pared down your wardrobe a bit, take note of where you have multiple versions of the same piece and where the gaps lie.

Keep these in mind the next time you go shopping. The fashion industry is an extremely resource-intensive one, so put thought into each purchase—do you really need another pair of jeans, or should you hold off and invest in a jacket you'll wear over and over again instead? Skip over fast fashion in favor of higher-quality items that were ethically made using sustainable materials. This nifty guide to creating a more sustainable wardrobe will help you spot pieces that are worth your cash and closet space.