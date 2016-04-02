Fitness Tweaks To Get You To Your Happy Weight, Stat

Despite what your gym or the latest fitness craze might suggest, you can’t out-exercise or otherwise outrun a crappy diet. That’s why I ask clients to master diet before jumping on the fitness wagon. No one’s more pro-fitness than me, but if you’re not eliminating food intolerances, eating a low-sugar-impact diet, getting seven to nine hours of sleep, controlling stress, and supplementing smartly, your most Herculean fitness efforts will fail you.

Yet even while you’re mastering those fat-loss basics, you can gradually ease into a fitness routine. To become lean, muscular, and healthy, you need to work out smarter, not harder. Here’s the three-step plan I use with clients to develop an effective, sustainable fitness plan that burns fat, builds muscle, boosts metabolism, and gets you healthy.