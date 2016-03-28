3 Simple Rules For Eating: A Personal Trainer Shares
Todd McCullough is a former University of Florida football player and creator of TMAC FITNESS. He specializes in helping busy people get into shape and is known for his uniquely effective workouts combining high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with yoga. We are thrilled to share his course, 20 Minutes to Strong, Healthy, and Fit: A 7-Day Personal Training Program, featuring workouts that can be done in 20 minutes or less with absolutely no equipment!
I have three simple rules when it comes to eating:
1. I only eat food that occurs naturally in nature.
And occasionally, a protein bar.
2. I eat when I am hungry.
I drink water like a camel, so I know that when I am hungry, it’s because I really need food. Most people would eat less if they simply stay hydrated.
3. I eat food that tastes great.
I have some bodybuilding friends who are super ripped, and their food tastes like cardboard, plus they're farting their asses off all day. I enjoy my food. I don’t count calories or macronutrients.
The main adjustment I make with my clients looking to lose weight is I increase their fat intake and decrease their carb and sugar intake. If they want to gain weight I pretty much do just the opposite. The basis of my nutrition philosophy is tons of veggies, small amounts of high quality protein, fruit, and nuts/seeds.
Here is what a day looks like for me:
At 5:30 a.m., I wake up. I then have a hot lemon ginger tea with honey, a handful of blueberries and some raw almonds. F*ck off, Red Bull and coffee. I am now ready to go!
I then see my morning clients. If I don't have any, I get to surf! And by surf, I mean I paddle around. I can’t surf for shit, but, damn, do I know how to take cool shots for Instagram. My approach to fitness is similar to my philosophy on nutrition. I keep it real simple. I am going to move first thing in the morning. That is a given. It is all about starting the day with the right mindset. My schedule dictates what I get to do, but it is either surfing, hot yoga or one of my 20-Minute Workouts.