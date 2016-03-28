3 Simple Rules For Eating: A Personal Trainer Shares

At 5:30 a.m., I wake up. I then have a hot lemon ginger tea with honey, a handful of blueberries and some raw almonds. F*ck off, Red Bull and coffee. I am now ready to go!

I then see my morning clients. If I don't have any, I get to surf! And by surf, I mean I paddle around. I can’t surf for shit, but, damn, do I know how to take cool shots for Instagram. My approach to fitness is similar to my philosophy on nutrition. I keep it real simple. I am going to move first thing in the morning. That is a given. It is all about starting the day with the right mindset. My schedule dictates what I get to do, but it is either surfing, hot yoga or one of my 20-Minute Workouts.