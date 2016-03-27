Secrets To Staying Fit Even When It Feels Impossible

Todd McCullough is a former University of Florida football player and creator of TMAC FITNESS. He specializes in helping busy people get into shape and is known for his uniquely effective workouts combining high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with yoga. We are thrilled to share his course, 20 Minutes to Strong, Healthy, and Fit: A 7-Day Personal Training Program, featuring workouts that can be done in 20 minutes or less with absolutely no equipment!

The most valuable currency that we all share is our time. How we spend it and who we spend it with matters. This is why I started to rethink our approach to working out years ago.

As a personal trainer, I didn't want my clients to have to choose between working hard at work or catching their kid's soccer game and going to the gym. We have this ingrained idea that for each of us to be in shape, we have to exercise for an hour every day. This is simply not true. The key to fitness has and always will come down to being consistent and eating a clean diet.

So how does a busy person accomplish this? Here are a few tricks that I use with my busiest clients to help them make fitness a lifestyle.