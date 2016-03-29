Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship

The problem is that we all come with the necessary equipment to fall into the "always be right" trap. Opinions are like bellybuttons. We all have them, so we have all the necessary ingredients to breed disagreement, conflict, and resentment.

Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests as dominance. The compulsion to inflict our opinions of the world on another originates in fear. Its opposites are humility and compassion. Even the golden rule tells us to treat others in a way we would like to be treated.

If you just keep banging away at someone until they flinch and accept your point of view, you're probably not very happy with the state of your current relationships. If you're still reading this, I'd be willing to bet it's because at least one relationship in your life isn’t working for you.