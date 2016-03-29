Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship
It might sound like an infomercial in the beginning, but it's actually the truth. If you want to improve your relationships, sleep more, stress less, and just be happier, you only need one thing. You need to give up the compulsion to be right.
Wait, what?
Yes, you read that correctly. Give up the need to be right.
We are conditioned from birth, it seems, to fight for our piece of the pie, defend ourselves, or at least convince people that our views are "right." We do it with our families, at school, at work, and at social gatherings. If we’re "proven wrong," we feel somehow lessened, defeated, or humiliated. In some cases, being proven wrong can upset our entire worldview, leaving us unanchored.
Needing to be right is a form of violence.
The problem is that we all come with the necessary equipment to fall into the "always be right" trap. Opinions are like bellybuttons. We all have them, so we have all the necessary ingredients to breed disagreement, conflict, and resentment.
Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests as dominance. The compulsion to inflict our opinions of the world on another originates in fear. Its opposites are humility and compassion. Even the golden rule tells us to treat others in a way we would like to be treated.
If you just keep banging away at someone until they flinch and accept your point of view, you're probably not very happy with the state of your current relationships. If you're still reading this, I'd be willing to bet it's because at least one relationship in your life isn’t working for you.
Acceptance is not the same as weakness.
On the contrary, acknowledgment and acceptance of a differing worldview is a powerful act of understanding, self-confidence, and compassion. The Hindu greeting "namaste" is the verbal embodiment of this perspective. It translates to, "I bow to you." It is "an acknowledgment of the soul in one by the soul in another."
Within one word, we can find the foundation of peaceful coexistence and rich, lasting relationships. It embodies humanism, peace, and joy.
Here are a few tips to help you start living the "namaste" lifestyle.
1. Start small.
You're not going to become the Dalai Lama in a day. In the next 24 hours, resolve to let one opinion that is contrary to yours exist without attempting to destroy it. You don’t have to believe it. You don’t have to give up your contrary opinion. Just say, “I understand what you’re saying.” Or “That’s a perspective I hadn’t considered.” Or just listen and nod. Of course, if you are confronted with a position that is inhumane or violent in nature, you can acknowledge that you disagree without mounting an assault against it.
2. Accept that there are a lot of people with a lot of opinions that you'll never be able to change.
Other positions contrary to yours will ALWAYS exist, and a good chunk of them, if not "right," are at least logically defensible. Let the little ones go. You may state your differing opinion without attempting to force your opinion on others.
3. Prioritize kindness and compassion over feeling "right."
This is so much more important than converting the world to your very limited view. We all face challenges. We all suffer loss and pain. All of our opinions are informed by circumstance. Unless you've lived someone else's life, you can never fully understand why s/he believes what s/he does. Listening to the reasoning behind someone else's feelings can be a revealing. It deepens your connection with that person and broadens your interpretation of the world around you.
4. Look for an opportunity to change your opinion.
In a situation where your opinion differs from another’s, tell them you’re open to accepting their view if they provide good rationale for it. It may not change your mind, but you can still respond that you understand their opinion without accepting their view as your own.
5. Acknowledge that changing your opinion, or allowing someone else to prove you wrong, doesn't make you any less you.
You are a unique miracle of existence. You will make mistakes and succeed, help and hurt others, be right and be wrong. But you are still OK. You are still you. Compassion for others is a product of compassion for yourself. Start there. It only gets better.
