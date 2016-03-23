How To Create A Space That Inspires The Life You Want

While it would be awesome if every single thing fell into place perfectly every single day, we all run up against obstacles from time to time. Great philosophers and iconic leaders often refer to those obstacles as turning points that can lead to great success—once we know how to overcome them (or maneuver around them), we can move forward.

As a feng shui practitioner, none of that is intuitive to me, and it’s not intuitive to many people I work with. Obstacles and blocks can make us feel stuck, frustrated, and defeated—especially after we try so hard to move them without success.

In the feng shui philosophy, energy is meant to flow freely, and we are meant to move with it. When energy gets stuck, it’s tempting to try to “push through,” but when you force things they tend to force you back! Instead, feng shui gives us a way to approach life's obstacles with a calm, grounded mindset.

Here are a few ways to use simple feng shui philosophy to help clear away any and all of the obstacles you're currently facing: