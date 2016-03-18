Beat Your Hangover Naturally With These Healing Herbs

Historically, Roseroot was believed to have powerful protective powers, and was taken to help clean the kidneys, reduce swelling, and ease joint pain. Its Old Icelandic name, “svæfla,” literally means “lull to sleep,” so it’s also good at getting you back on track after an alcohol-disrupted night of sleep.

Clinical research has been done on the efficacy of Roseroot on fatigue, exhaustion, lack of concentration, work phobia, and short-term memory, all with positive results. Promising, if you don’t have the luxury of spending your hangover vegging on the couch. Its bonus antioxidant and liver-protecting powers, combined with its natural protection against dryness and dehydration, make it a perfect pick for treating myriad hangover symptoms.