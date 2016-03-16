The Elimination Diet I Recommend For Optimal Health

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions and offering natural, holistic approaches to optimal health. This week, we're thrilled to share his series on the elimination diet and how it can improve your overall well-being. To learn more, check out his new course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.

In functional medicine, the elimination diet is seen as the gold standard for uncovering hidden food intolerances, healing the gut, bringing inflammation levels down, and tailoring a food plan that works best for your body.

Removing the foods that are most likely to irritate your body for just a few weeks gives your body a chance to calm down and focus on healing.

Then when you bring those foods back one by one, you can identify what specifically is helping or hurting your health. We are all different, with unique genetics and health issues, so this second stage of the elimination diet, the reintroduction stage, will look different for all of us.

There are so many ways to do the elimination diet, but in my years of experience I've found one simplified version of the elimination diet to work best. Not only have I have seen this elimination protocol work in my patients' lives, but it's also made a big impact on my own life. When I noticed my digestion and energy crashing, I used the power of the elimination diet to figure out the food plan that would be the foundation for my health.

Here's a quick overview of what you can expect from the plan: