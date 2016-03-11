The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

Jamé Heskett, MD, is a New York City–based doctor with a focus on holistic women's health and anti-aging. In this adapted excerpt from her new book, The Well Path: Lose 20 Pounds, Reverse the Aging Process, Change Your Life, Dr. Heskett explains how to make nutrition and weight loss easy by sticking to just four simple food guidelines.

As doctors, we learn to work with what’s realistic for our patients. A successful, sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that we are different and that one size does not fit all. I could have 10 women come into my practice all wanting to lose 20 pounds, and each one of them would leave with different eating recommendations. You can’t tell a woman who’s grown up eating bacon that she has to give it up forever. In fact, the second you tell her that, she will probably just go eat a bacon-wrapped bacon burger with a side of bacon.

A program has to be carefully designed to be flexible enough to accommodate your individuality so that you can sustain success for the rest of your life. What works for all women is making an effort to nutrify the composition of every meal.

That’s why I recommend keeping things simple by focusing on the "Four F’s" of nutrition: fruit, fat, fiber, and fuel. Add them to every meal, and your favorite meals will help you, not hurt you.