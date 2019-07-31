Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains

Please consult with your doctor or trusted health care practitioner before making any dietary changes.

Fasting is trendy, especially something more recently being called intermittent fasting. Fasting is a general term for going without food for a set amount of time (from a few hours to a few weeks), with or without liquid additions. Sometimes fasting is used to refer to going without a particular thing, such as sugar, meat, or alcohol, but that’s not the technical definition.

Intermittent fasting is a more periodic type of fasting. While Ayurveda recommends that everyone should go for 12hours without eating between dinner and breakfast for good health, intermittent fasting goes beyond this. There are many ways to do it, such as going for sixteen hours without eating.

For example, if you finish dinner at 6 p.m., you would not eat break­fast until 10 a.m. For others, intermittent fasting means fasting for one day every week, or one weekend per month, or one week per year. The idea is that fasting gives the body a rest from digestion so it can concentrate on healing.

This works for some people, in certain situations. For others, it is almost always a bad idea.

So how do you know whether fasting is right for you? First of all, I want to make one thing clear: Fasting, and intermittent fasting in particular, is an advanced technique. Most people don’t need to do it, especially if they are practicing the aspects of The Prime and eating whole foods according to their unique constitution or dosha. If you don’t ever want to fast, then don’t.

Some have come a long way in their detoxification journey, however, and want to fine-tune their bodies and minds further. You must have your detoxification pathways turned on before fasting and you should be nutritionally replenished, or calorie restriction will not have a detoxifying effect. It will only have a depleting effect.

If you are already efficiently detoxing and you want to try fasting, it could be valuable for you. I want you to understand, though, that fasting is more of a mental than a physical feat. Emotions come up strongly during a fast, which surprises many people. It helps to be prepared for that.

But should you fast, even if you want to? Before you make that decision, you must consider your predominant dosha (to figure out your dosha, take the quiz here):