Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine

On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is unseen energy, or chi, running through everything on earth. Derived from ancient Japanese medicine, Reiki is the process of balancing difficult emotions, relieving stress, and abating physical ailments using subtle movements and touches.

Curious about how a seemingly simple technique could produce such drastic results, I set out to try it for myself. But as I walked into a Reiki session earlier this month, I was slightly skeptical about whether it would "work" on me.

I don’t consider myself a very Zen person. In fact, I can hardly meditate for more than three minutes without thinking about what I want to eat for lunch. I'm always the first one to duck out of an ommmm in yoga class. My visualization technique could use some work. I recognize the value of mindful, holistic practices, but I’ve never been able to quiet my thoughts for long enough to make them a part of my daily routine.

My concern turned out to be totally unfounded. Even I, a mindfulness minor, was able to experience the benefits of this ancient practice.