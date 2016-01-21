5 Ways I Build Strong Bones Without Dairy

Believe it or not, you can get all of the calcium your body needs without ever touching a glass of cow’s milk. I'm not a huge fan of milk because, among its many problems, studies show that dairy can stall fat loss and exacerbate skin conditions like acne.

“Despite what those milk-mustachioed celebrities in those ‘Got Milk?’ ads have been telling us for years, humans have no nutritional requirement for milk, and it may be doing us more harm than good because of all the sugar even plain nonfat milk contains,” wrote Dr. David Ludwig in a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.

Let’s focus on strong bones. Studies show countries with the highest milk consumption have the highest levels of osteoporosis. And the Nurses' Health Study, which monitored 77,761 nurses over 12 years, found that those who consumed the most milk had the highest risk of bone fractures.

Fortunately, you never need to touch another glass of cow’s milk to get calcium and other nutrients when you focus on these five bone-boosting strategies: