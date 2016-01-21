What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health

I admit it: I’m "Type-A." In fact, sometimes I feel like I need to go to meetings:

"Hello, my name is Will."

[in unison] "Hello, Will."

"It's been two weeks since my last workaholic episode, my phone is no longer physically plugged into my umbilical cord, and I don't hyperventilate until I pass out when I take an entire day off."

Yes, I am that person. The Type-A behavior pattern — with which I identify — is defined as a temperament with excessive ambition, aggression, competitiveness, drive, impatience, need for control, and an unrealistic sense of urgency. These are the overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.

It's also commonly said that this pattern of behavior can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. It's an association that we've known about since the 1950s, and it's often stated just as unequivocally today. Case in point: WebMD's declaration, “Type A Triggers Heart Disease." Nothing questionable about that.

So if you’re a competitive person, or someone driven to succeed, you might read this and freak out a bit. You might think that these tendencies will be the death of you. But you should know that isn't the whole story.