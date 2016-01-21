How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains

Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.

Soil plays a profound role in our children’s health and happiness. Indeed, the health of our inner terrain, the internal environment of bodies, reflects the health of our outer terrain, or the world around us.

As an integrative pediatrician, I successfully employ what I call “Terrain Medicine” in my practice every day as a way to help children recover from intractable neurological and other chronic issues. In my new book, The Dirt Cure: Growing Healthy Kids with Food Straight from Soil, I explain how good old dirt helps keep your children happy, healthy, and smart: