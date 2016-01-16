4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner

Well, we’re still developing our own consciousness. As we shed the layers of our egos and become more aware of the energy of love within, we pave the way for a new type of relationship. Together, we're pioneering the movement of conscious love.

Relationships are the modern-day church. They're the fastest, most-potent vehicles for you to expand your awareness because they are a reflection of you. Every relationship is an opportunity for you to get to know your true self more deeply.

And who you really are is love.

So, if you’re ready to expand your consciousness and pioneer a new kind of relationship, here’s what you need to know about attracting a conscious partner and unlocking a next-level connection.