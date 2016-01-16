4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner
Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.
We want to go deep. We want to evolve. And in this movement toward expanded consciousness, we’re seeking partners who hold a similar purpose in life: people who are committed to personal evolution and devoted to the path of real love.
Love, in the end, is the only destination there is.
So, why is it so hard to attract a conscious partner and create a conscious relationship?
Well, we’re still developing our own consciousness. As we shed the layers of our egos and become more aware of the energy of love within, we pave the way for a new type of relationship. Together, we're pioneering the movement of conscious love.
Relationships are the modern-day church. They're the fastest, most-potent vehicles for you to expand your awareness because they are a reflection of you. Every relationship is an opportunity for you to get to know your true self more deeply.
And who you really are is love.
So, if you’re ready to expand your consciousness and pioneer a new kind of relationship, here’s what you need to know about attracting a conscious partner and unlocking a next-level connection.
1. As you raise your frequency (or level of consciousness), the people and circumstances you attract will evolve to match that frequency.
Your frequency is your energetic vibration. Your vibration is high when you’re connected to the experience of love within you. Your frequency is low when you’re stuck in your ego (when you feel small, separate, inadequate, and unworthy). People of similar frequencies attract each other.
As you become more conscious — meaning, more aware of the energy of love that you’re created from — your frequency rises, and you'll attract people at that higher frequency.
This is the most important step in attracting a conscious partner. You have to become conscious yourself.
The more you experience yourself as the energy of love, the more that love will be mirrored back to you. This is how we create amazing relationships; it’s the foundation of conscious love.
2. As you raise your frequency (or level of consciousness) anything that isn't love must come to the surface and be healed.
Now comes the hard part.
In order to become an embodiment of love (which is the goal of consciousness), you must confront everything within yourself that is not love. In other words, you have to contend with your fears.
Fear of abandonment, unworthiness, rejection, inadequacy, blame, and victimhood stem from a lack of connection to the love within you. These painful feelings must surface in your life, so they can be seen for what they are — the illusion of your ego, and the misconception that you are not love.
When you commit to becoming more conscious, you’re committing to facing and conquering fears. Any pain that surfaces in a relationship serves as a reminder. It says, “Hey, I’m here! I’m the part of yourself you forgot was love!” Your job is to identify, understand, address, and accept whatever that area is.
Become aware of the feeling. Allow yourself to feel it. And remember the truth of who you are: You're the frequency of love.
As you walk through this process of dissolving your fears, your consciousness will expand to great degrees. This is the point that you really start to fully embody love.
3. You will always attract exactly what you need to evolve.
The good news about this process is that it's divinely orchestrated. You actually can’t go wrong.
Who and what you attract will always reflect your internal connection to the energy of love. Your work is to recognize the reflections, transmute your fears, and deepen your internal understanding and experience of love. If you can do this, the rest will take care of itself.
4. Stay the path. It’s all about remembering who you really are.
Relationships guide you to become a greater vessel for the love within you. The connection, support, compassion, sweetness and presence that are reflected back to you by others will grow to the extent that you offer these expressions to yourself.
Your fears will make themselves known so you can bring awareness, light, love, and truth to them. By confronting your fears, you’re expanding your consciousness. You create even more room for love.
You’re already walking this path, and I want to assure you that you’re going the right way. We’re in this together, paving a new road of conscious evolution. Love, in the end, is the only destination there is.
