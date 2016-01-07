These Chai-Spiced Energy Balls Will Be Your New Favorite Snack

For this recipe, I was inspired to pair all of my favorite chai spices with almonds, coconut, and dates to create a flavor-packed chai-spiced almond-butter bite.

The signature chai spices — cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and black pepper — are warming, grounding, and soothing. Not only that, but many of them are thought to promote digestive health, help us balance our blood sugar, and boost our immunity.

I've enjoyed these as part of breakfast, as a snack, or for dessert. These energizing bites are packed with protein from hemp seeds, almonds, and almond butter; loaded with fiber-filled coconut, dates, and nuts; and full of warming, immune-boosting spices.

Betcha can't eat just one!