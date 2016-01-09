4 Choices That Will Make Everyday Moments More Luminous

Many of us have been told we should just "live in the moment," but what does that actually mean? Be more spontaneous and go with the flow? See the world with a beginner’s mind?

Moments are slippery and ephemeral things — they happen within the blink of an eye and vanish just as rapidly. Miss too many moments, and you miss your entire life.

Here are four keys that will help you get to know every moment and return to a childlike way of being — one in which you experience everything around you with a more profound sense of wonder.