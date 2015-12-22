9 Ways To Deal With The Holidays When You're Experiencing Infertility

A number of years ago, I wrote a book about how to minimize stress while going through infertility and had the brilliant thought (in the middle of the night, of course) to call it “Infertility Sucks."

For better or worse, my editor completely ignored that suggestion and, as it turned out, there's already a book out there with that name anyway. But it really does sum up the whole experience of infertility.

Other than Mother’s Day, there's likely no other time of the year where individuals and couples who are struggling to get pregnant face more challenges than the holidays. After all, it’s the season of The Infant (baby Jesus), Toys (every television commercial) and Intrusive Relatives (you know who they are).

As a psychologist with a focus on infertility and stress, I've spent more than 25 years talking my patients through the loneliness, anger, sadness and anxiety that this supposedly joyous season brings. Here's what I recommend when it comes to dealing with nine challenging situations: