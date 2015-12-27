The Easiest Way To De-stress & Calm Anxiety In 5 Minutes: A Doctor Explains

Breathing is, fortunately, usually second nature. However, when we get flustered, our breath becomes short and shallow — and stress has nowhere to go but up.

In that flustered state, it’s easy to forget to be in the moment and, as they say, “just breathe.”

But if you pause for a moment and shift focus to your breath, or what's called breathing mindfully, wonderful mind/body effects start to happen almost immediately: The body’s relaxation response kicks in, heart rate slows, escalating emotions can level off, and things like blood pressure and heart rate start to ease back down into a healthier range.