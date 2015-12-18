10 Things I Did To Lose 150 Pounds

I have been overweight my whole life. I was always that chunky kid in high school who never did well in gym, and was not a fan of physical activity. I guess you could say I was lazy.

At age 34, I was at my heaviest — 301 pounds — and decided I really needed to lose weight. Just like many other points in my life, but this time I set out to accomplish my goals. I had tried all types of fad diets and pills, but nothing ever worked.

Today, I am a healthy and positive person. Losing weight and keeping it off is not a “diet." Diets are temporary. What I did to lose 150 pounds is make lasting life changes. It's the only way to get healthy and stay healthy. Here are my top 10 tips for losing weight and maintaining that weight loss: