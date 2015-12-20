How To Find Your Soul Tribe

A karass, a term first introduced in Kurt Vonnegut's Cat's Cradle, is a group of people who are meant to further a collective purpose. Maybe your karass revolves around reversing climate change or saving the rain forest. Maybe you're destined to stop sexual trafficking or end world hunger.

According to Vonnegut, members of a karass might never even know they are part of it. But when you meet someone who is in your karass, your souls will resonate instantly, even though the connection might not make sense to you on a human level. This is how the Divine gets important things done in the world.

Members of the same karass are held to their purpose by a spiritual magnetism — some live very close to the purpose while others are further out. So how do you find the other people in your particular karass — your soul tribe?

Here are nine tips to help you find your soul tribe, because once you commit to your true purpose, everything else in life begins to fall into place: