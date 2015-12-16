3 Reasons Your Date Ghosted You (And Why You Shouldn't Take It Personally)

How often have you met someone, felt a real connection with them, had a couple of great dates, and then never heard from them again? It's happened to everyone. It's easy to take this kind of unexpected rejection personally. My therapy clients often ask questions like,

Did I say something wrong? Was I too available or needy? How could I have so misjudged him/her?

Or, I've had this happen numerous times. Is there something wrong with me?

Taking rejection personally is often a subconscious defense mechanism. It puts you in control.

The belief is "If it's my fault, then maybe I can change, and then this won't happen again. If I can just figure out what I did wrong, then I can fix myself." But what if you didn't do anything wrong? What if the reason the person left had nothing to do with you?

To tell you the truth, that is almost always the case. Next time you get ghosted, look to these seven explanations before you let yourself take responsibility.