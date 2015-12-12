mindbodygreen

Recipes
12 Days Of Vegan Cookies

12 Days Of Vegan Cookies

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
December 12, 2015

Happy National Cookie Day! The holidays are generally a cookie-heavy time of year, so why not mix things up a little and whip up a batch of vegan cookies? We promise you'll delight and surprise a few skeptics with these irresistible recipes.

1. Gingersnap Molasses Cookies

These look like the ultimate winter-spiced gingersnap — and they're stealthily vegan and gluten-free.

Get the recipe

2. The Best Sugar Cookies

These make us all warm and fuzzy with nostalgia (and are yet another great use for coconut oil!).

Get the recipe

3. The Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

This classic cookie makeover lives up to the title.

Get the recipe

4. Apple Pie Cookies

Pie in cookie form? This is exactly the kind of mashup we need in our lives.

Get the recipe

5. Mint Oreos

A cookie recipe (with a top secret ingredient) that is seriously cool.

Get the recipe

6. Life-Changing Vegan Thumbprint Cookies

Nutty, oaty, and jam-filled, these cookies are as simple as they are delicious.

Get the recipe

7. Peanut Butter Cookies

With tried and true PB cookies, you can't go wrong.

Get the recipe

8. Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

You'll get extra points for making these festive-colored treats!

Get the recipe

9. No-Bake Salted Caramel Slice

Salted caramel takes dessert to the next level.

Get the recipe

10. Vegan French Macarons: Earl Grey + Lemon

Yes, vegan macarons are possible — and surprisingly easy!

Get the recipe

11. The Best Oatmeal Cookies

Slightly crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside (read: perfect).

Get the recipe

12. Vegan + Gluten-Free Gingerbread Men

These might be the most festive (and inclusive) cookies of the bunch. Have fun with different shapes and decorations.

Get the recipe

