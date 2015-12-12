12 Days Of Vegan Cookies
Happy National Cookie Day! The holidays are generally a cookie-heavy time of year, so why not mix things up a little and whip up a batch of vegan cookies? We promise you'll delight and surprise a few skeptics with these irresistible recipes.
1. Gingersnap Molasses Cookies
These look like the ultimate winter-spiced gingersnap — and they're stealthily vegan and gluten-free.
2. The Best Sugar Cookies
These make us all warm and fuzzy with nostalgia (and are yet another great use for coconut oil!).
3. The Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
This classic cookie makeover lives up to the title.
4. Apple Pie Cookies
Pie in cookie form? This is exactly the kind of mashup we need in our lives.
5. Mint Oreos
A cookie recipe (with a top secret ingredient) that is seriously cool.
6. Life-Changing Vegan Thumbprint Cookies
Nutty, oaty, and jam-filled, these cookies are as simple as they are delicious.
7. Peanut Butter Cookies
With tried and true PB cookies, you can't go wrong.
8. Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
You'll get extra points for making these festive-colored treats!
9. No-Bake Salted Caramel Slice
Salted caramel takes dessert to the next level.
10. Vegan French Macarons: Earl Grey + Lemon
Yes, vegan macarons are possible — and surprisingly easy!
11. The Best Oatmeal Cookies
Slightly crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside (read: perfect).
12. Vegan + Gluten-Free Gingerbread Men
These might be the most festive (and inclusive) cookies of the bunch. Have fun with different shapes and decorations.
