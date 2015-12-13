mindbodygreen

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
December 13, 2015

Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long. Here's some recipe inspiration.

Butternut Squash Soup

Simple, seasonal, and well-spiced, this soup is also naturally vegan and gluten-free.

Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

The ultimate comfort food, this soup is practically a hug in food form.

Chipotle Lentil Soup

Chipotle peppers make everything more exciting.

Sweet Potato, Chicken + Quinoa Soup

Filled with hearty and good-for-you ingredients, this soup is the perfect lunch to fuel you through the afternoon.

Red Lentil Dahl

Indian spices make this simple lentil stew extra warming.

Mushroom Barley Soup

Earthy mushrooms and barley are paired with thyme and sage for a rich and satisfying soup.

Thai Pumpkin Soup

Thai spices make this pumpkin soup pop.

