Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week
Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long. Here's some recipe inspiration.
Butternut Squash Soup
Simple, seasonal, and well-spiced, this soup is also naturally vegan and gluten-free.
Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
The ultimate comfort food, this soup is practically a hug in food form.
Chipotle Lentil Soup
Chipotle peppers make everything more exciting.
Sweet Potato, Chicken + Quinoa Soup
Filled with hearty and good-for-you ingredients, this soup is the perfect lunch to fuel you through the afternoon.
Red Lentil Dahl
Indian spices make this simple lentil stew extra warming.
Mushroom Barley Soup
Earthy mushrooms and barley are paired with thyme and sage for a rich and satisfying soup.
Thai Pumpkin Soup
Thai spices make this pumpkin soup pop.
