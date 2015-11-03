These Are The 20 Best Songs To Wake Up To, According To Science

No one wants the first thing they hear in the morning to be the blaring honk honk honk of their alarm. Some of us have gone as far as to chuck our phones across the room (Am I alone here?).

But maybe, just maybe, if we had the right alarm, we'd want to wake up, continue to listen to it, and maybe have a better day because of it.

That's where science comes in.

In order to create the perfect “wake-up” playlist, Spotify enlisted the help of music psychologist and Cambridge PhD candidate, David M. Greenberg, according to Business Insider. Greenberg and Spotify's data team found three key elements that each songs needed to have: