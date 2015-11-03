mindbodygreen

These Are The 20 Best Songs To Wake Up To, According To Science

Emi Boscamp
MBG Editorial By Emi Boscamp
November 3, 2015 — 19:10 PM

No one wants the first thing they hear in the morning to be the blaring honk honk honk of their alarm. Some of us have gone as far as to chuck our phones across the room (Am I alone here?).

But maybe, just maybe, if we had the right alarm, we'd want to wake up, continue to listen to it, and maybe have a better day because of it.

That's where science comes in.

In order to create the perfect “wake-up” playlist, Spotify enlisted the help of music psychologist and Cambridge PhD candidate, David M. Greenberg, according to Business Insider. Greenberg and Spotify's data team found three key elements that each songs needed to have:

  • Music that builds: It has to nudge you out of bed gently and then gradually get your energy levels up.
  • Positivity: A song about heartbreak is not going to encourage you to get out from under the covers.
  • Strong beat: If a song makes you feel like dancing — especially one that emphasizes "beats 2 and 4 of each measure — usually with the bass and drums — with a BPM of approximately 100-130," you're not going to want to say in bed.

Here are the songs:

  1. Coldplay - Viva La Vida
  2. St. Lucia - Elevate
  3. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Downtown
  4. Bill Withers - Lovely Day
  5. Avicii - Wake Me Up
  6. Pentatonix - Can't Sleep Love
  7. Demi Lovato - Confident
  8. Arcade Fire - Wake Up
  9. Hailee Steinfeld - Love Myself
  10. Sam Smith - Money On My Mind
  11. Esperanza Spalding - I Can't Help It
  12. John Newman - Come and Get It
  13. Felix Jaehn - Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)
  14. Mark Ronson - Feel Right
  15. Clean Bandit - Rather Be
  16. Katrina & The Waves - Walking on Sunshine
  17. Imagine Dragons - On Top of the World
  18. MisterWives - Reflections
  19. Carly Rae Jepsen - Warm Blood
  20. iLoveMemphis - Hit The Quan

(Disappointed that my personal favorite wake-up song I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) by Jamie xx ft. Young Thug and Popcaan didn't make the cut...)

If you want to save it, here's the complete playlist:

And if you're looking for sexier, beats-for-the-sheets music, check out this other data-backed playlist.

What songs do you like to wake up to?

