Steal This Leg Workout From Carrie Underwood's Trainer

This great offset move will really work your core along with your legs. Your starting position has the top of your left foot squarely on the stability ball, with your right foot a couple of feet in front, right knee barely unlocked. Have anywhere between a 10-pound weight and a 25-pound weight in your left hand. Fall at your waist as you roll the ball backward with your left leg until your back is parallel to the ground, letting the weight hang straight down. Make sure not to reach with the weight so that your back does not round at any time during the maneuver. Squeeze your bottom as you roll the ball back to the starting position and raise your body upright. Repeat this move 10-15 times before switching legs to get the other side. Get three sets in with each leg and enjoy the burn!

Check out more leg workouts from mbg:

6 Body-Weight Exercises For Strong & Toned Legs

5 Squat Variations For Killer Legs

A 5-Minute Routine To Strengthen Your Butt & Thighs