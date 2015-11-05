mindbodygreen

Close banner
Personal Growth

The 10 Best Cities For People Who Hate Traffic

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
November 5, 2015

Earlier this month, the government of Oslo, Norway, announced that it will completely ban automobiles from the city's center by 2019 — citing environmental and traffic concerns as motivation for the decision.

Though a car-less cityscape might sound like a bizarre concept, other urban centers around the world are also taking major strides to ditch cars. In the process, they're cutting down on smog and creating pedestrian-friendly areas accessible to biking enthusiasts and avid walkers alike.

Probably unsurprisingly, most of these progressive areas are in Europe, though the Americas house a few. Until the day that all cars are made more efficient (or Tesla totally takes over), we'll look over these idyllic streets in envy.

La Cumbrecita, Argentina

Visitors need to say goodbye to their cars at the entrance to this tiny pedestrian town in the Argentinian mountains.

Article continues below

Brussels, Belgium

Last year, the mayor of Brussels — a busy urban hub that's been referred to as a "sewer for cars" — announced a plan to completely ban driving in the city center.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is home to more than 200 miles of bike lanes, and its scenic Strøget strip is Europe's longest pedestrian-only street.

Article continues below

Dublin, Ireland

This summer, Dublin announced a plan to divert cars from parts of the city's center. They're aiming for 55 percent of pedestrians to use public transport, 15 percent to cycle, 10 percent to walk, and 20 percent to use private cars by 2017.

Madrid, Spain

Visitors who don't live in Madrid are slapped with $115 fines if they're caught driving through certain central streets. The city has also implemented a bike share program for electric bicycles.

Article continues below

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Cars have been banned from this 3-mile island in Michigan's upper peninsula since 1898, and all locals and visitors travel by foot, bicycle, or horse-drawn carriage.

Milan, Italy

Though no timeline has been set for the project, Milan plans to revamp its streets to be completely pedestrian-friendly. The city currently bans cars whenever smog exceeds the city's pollution limits for longer than 12 days.

Article continues below

Oslo, Norway

In a plan to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent over the next 15 years, Oslo will ban cars from its city center by 2019. The city is investing in improvements to the existing public transportation system and miles of new bike lanes.

Paris, France

On September 27 of this year, Paris held its first carless day, and the event cut down on smog-producing chemicals by 40 percent. The city's mayor now wants to turn car-free Sundays into monthly affairs.

Article continues below

Venice, Italy

Venice's series of 177 canals and 400 bridges make it a boat lover's (or walkaholic's) dream.

Preview image credit: @urbanisma

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Spirituality

Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Julia Guerra
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22313/the-10-best-cities-for-people-who-hate-traffic.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!