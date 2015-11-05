The 10 Best Cities For People Who Hate Traffic

Earlier this month, the government of Oslo, Norway, announced that it will completely ban automobiles from the city's center by 2019 — citing environmental and traffic concerns as motivation for the decision.

Though a car-less cityscape might sound like a bizarre concept, other urban centers around the world are also taking major strides to ditch cars. In the process, they're cutting down on smog and creating pedestrian-friendly areas accessible to biking enthusiasts and avid walkers alike.

Probably unsurprisingly, most of these progressive areas are in Europe, though the Americas house a few. Until the day that all cars are made more efficient (or Tesla totally takes over), we'll look over these idyllic streets in envy.