Slow-Cooker Sunday: 16 Plant-Based Recipes
Most people think of slow cookers for meat stews and braises. And while they're great for that, they're also great for lots of plant-based meals.
Check out these vegan slow-cooker recipes that will keep you filled with vegetables and feeling great all winter long.
Photo courtesy of the author
1. Carrot Cake & Zucchini Bread Oatmeal
Photo by 86 Lemons
Wake up to a warm and nourishing breakfast.
2. Cinnamon Granola
Photo by Mandy's Recipe Box
Yeah, you can make granola in your slow cooker!
3. Red Lentil Curry
Photo by Pinch of Yum
Thai flavors make this red lentil dish a cut above the rest.
4. Vindaloo Vegetables
Photo by Fat Free Vegan
Spicy Indian-style veggies become a whole meal served atop rice or quinoa.
5. Mexican Quinoa
Photo by Chelsea's Messy Apron
Brimming with vegetables and Mexican flavors, this slow-cooker meal will be a great one to come home to.
6. Pumpkin Risotto
Photo by Eating Rules
Comforting, delicious, and minimal stirring!
7. Lemon Rosemary Lentil Soup
Photo by Melanie Makes
Classic flavors that feel just right for winter.
8. Black Bean Soup
Photo by Give Me Some Oven
This protein- and flavor-packed soup begs to be topped with avocado.
9. Butter Chickpeas
Photo by Delish Knowledge
Indian takeout made easy and vegan.
10. Leek and Potato Soup
Photo by Diethood
A classic soup made easier with the slow cooker.
11. Spicy Asian Portobello Tacos With Sriracha Slaw
Photo by Tasty Yummies
Mushroom tacos, slow cooker–style.
12. Sweet Potato Chili
Photo by A Nomad's Dream
Chili with lots of comforting sweet potato and spices.
13. Butternut Squash Soup
Photo by Two Peas and Their Pod
As if this creamy soup isn't enough, try this recipe for the maple-roasted chickpeas.
14. Chana Masala
Photo by 5 Dollar Dinners
Throw together this Indian favorite for less than $5.
15. Vegan Rice Pudding With Mango
Photo by The Foodie Corner
Lightly sweetened with coconut milk and topped with sunny mango, this simple dessert is easy, healthy, and comforting.
16. Apple Granola Crumble
Photo by Vegan in the Freezer
Slow-cooked cinnamon apples make the ideal dessert on a cool night.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.