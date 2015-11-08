mindbodygreen

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 16 Plant-Based Recipes

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Most people think of slow cookers for meat stews and braises. And while they're great for that, they're also great for lots of plant-based meals.

Check out these vegan slow-cooker recipes that will keep you filled with vegetables and feeling great all winter long.

Photo courtesy of the author

1. Carrot Cake & Zucchini Bread Oatmeal

Photo by 86 Lemons

Wake up to a warm and nourishing breakfast.

Get the recipe

2. Cinnamon Granola

Photo by Mandy's Recipe Box

Yeah, you can make granola in your slow cooker!

Get the recipe

3. Red Lentil Curry

Photo by Pinch of Yum

Thai flavors make this red lentil dish a cut above the rest.

Get the recipe

4. Vindaloo Vegetables

Photo by Fat Free Vegan

Spicy Indian-style veggies become a whole meal served atop rice or quinoa.

Get the recipe

5. Mexican Quinoa

Photo by Chelsea's Messy Apron

Brimming with vegetables and Mexican flavors, this slow-cooker meal will be a great one to come home to.

Get the recipe

6. Pumpkin Risotto

Photo by Eating Rules

Comforting, delicious, and minimal stirring!

Get the recipe

7. Lemon Rosemary Lentil Soup

Photo by Melanie Makes

Classic flavors that feel just right for winter.

Get the recipe

8. Black Bean Soup

Photo by Give Me Some Oven

This protein- and flavor-packed soup begs to be topped with avocado.

Get the recipe

9. Butter Chickpeas

Photo by Delish Knowledge

Indian takeout made easy and vegan.

Get the recipe

10. Leek and Potato Soup

Photo by Diethood

A classic soup made easier with the slow cooker.

Get the recipe

11. Spicy Asian Portobello Tacos With Sriracha Slaw

Photo by Tasty Yummies

Mushroom tacos, slow cooker–style.

Get the recipe

12. Sweet Potato Chili

Photo by A Nomad's Dream

Chili with lots of comforting sweet potato and spices.

Get the recipe

13. Butternut Squash Soup

Photo by Two Peas and Their Pod

As if this creamy soup isn't enough, try this recipe for the maple-roasted chickpeas.

Get the recipe

14. Chana Masala

Photo by 5 Dollar Dinners

Throw together this Indian favorite for less than $5.

Get the recipe

15. Vegan Rice Pudding With Mango

Photo by The Foodie Corner

Lightly sweetened with coconut milk and topped with sunny mango, this simple dessert is easy, healthy, and comforting.

Get the recipe

16. Apple Granola Crumble

Photo by Vegan in the Freezer

Slow-cooked cinnamon apples make the ideal dessert on a cool night.

Get the recipe

