Pregnant? 11 Things You Can Stop Worrying About Right Now

As a family doctor specializing in obstetrics, a midwife for 25 years, and the mama of four grown kids, I know firsthand what women go through during the precious nine months of pregnancy. And if there’s one universal emotion I’ve seen, it’s worry.

Worry is a normal response to the uncertainties of pregnancy, as well as to caring deeply about our babies. And there are a lot of legit things to be concerned about, like the health effects of the chemicals in our cosmetics and the antibiotics in our foods.