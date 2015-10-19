mindbodygreen

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
October 19, 2015

Before we get all jaded about the pumpkin spice "epidemic," let's take a minute to appreciate this wonderful plant.

Pumpkin and winter squashes (the two terms can be used interchangeably, depending where you are in the world) work well in either savory or sweet dishes and are packed with nutritional goodness.

I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I promise.

You can play around with different types — kabocha, sugar, acorn, red kuri, and butternut can all be used with similar results. See below for some recipes to inspire you to get cooking.

1. Pumpkin Pie Quinoa

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Worth Cooking

Get the recipe

2. Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Taste Love & Nourish

Get the recipe

3. Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Leelalicious

Get the recipe

4. Simple Pumpkin Soup

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Minimalist Baker

Get the recipe

5. Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Pumpkin Hummus

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Pinch of Yum

Get the recipe

6. Lentil Chili With Pumpkin

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Nourish Atelier

Get the recipe

7. Pumpkin Risotto

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Eat Good 4 Life

Get the recipe

8. Pumpkin + Spinach Curry

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Veggie Belly

Get the recipe

9. Raw Pumpkin Parfaits

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by Rawmazing

Get the recipe

10. Pumpkin Truffles

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Photo by My Whole Food Life

Get the recipe

11. Sugar- & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Get the recipe

