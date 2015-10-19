F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

Before we get all jaded about the pumpkin spice "epidemic," let's take a minute to appreciate this wonderful plant.

Pumpkin and winter squashes (the two terms can be used interchangeably, depending where you are in the world) work well in either savory or sweet dishes and are packed with nutritional goodness.

I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I promise.

You can play around with different types — kabocha, sugar, acorn, red kuri, and butternut can all be used with similar results. See below for some recipes to inspire you to get cooking.