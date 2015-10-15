mindbodygreen

Daria Song, author of The Time Garden and The Time Chamber
5 Reasons To Give In To The Adult Coloring Book Trend

October 15, 2015

The adult coloring book craze is an international phenomenon sweeping the front tables of bookstores everywhere. Wonder what all the fuss is about? Here are five good reasons to surrender to the coloring movement:

1. Coloring helps you unwind.

Let’s face it — our day-to-day lives are jam-packed and stressful, full of long hours, deadlines, hellish commutes, and draining social interactions. Studies show that coloring helps clear your mind and center your thoughts to help you relax and de-stress after a long, hard day. Sitting down and focusing your attention on one calming activity can have a tremendous effect on your mood, energy levels, and how well you sleep.

2. Coloring stimulates your right brain and helps you think more clearly.

If you’re not already nurturing your imagination daily, coloring can help you express your creativity in a fun and constructive way. Research shows you have your best ideas when your right brain is stimulated. Coloring gets those creative juices flowing and helps you think outside the box (while trying to stay inside the lines).

3. Coloring makes for a fun night in with friends.

Coloring isn’t just a solo, quiet activity. In lieu of going to overpriced restaurants or crowded bars, inviting your friends over for a glass of wine and a coloring party is a fun way to spend time with people you love.

4. Coloring is a great creative outlet.

No matter your artistic ability, there’s no right or wrong way to color. Trees don’t have to be green; the sky doesn’t have to be blue. It’s your world – only stay inside the lines if you want to.

5. Coloring books make the perfect gift.

Have you ever heard someone say, “Ugh, coloring is the worst?” Neither have we. Coloring books are a perfect birthday or holiday gift for that one person who seemingly has everything. Coloring books are extremely thoughtful gifts that pay homage to a simpler time in life, when our biggest decision of the day was what color to choose next.

Daria Song is an author and artist with a master's degree in fiber arts from the Ewha Womans University Graduate School of Fine Arts.

